Tessa’s Kite Festival Fills Roberts Park

The sky over Roberts Park in Evansville was filled with kites Saturday for Tessa’s Kite Festival. The festival is organized by the family of Tessa Christian who died in May of 2013 and is designed to honor children who have passed away.

Tessa’s family says on the day of Tessa’s funeral a kite somehow attached itself to the family van and flew during the service, so flying kites was chosen as a way to remember her.

Even though time has passed since Tessa’s death, her family says flying kites at this annual event helps them deal with her absence.

D’Ann Christian says, “My daughter passed away four years ago and in the last couple years, my husband and I and a friend started Hearts Broken. Now we fly kites for all the children that have passed.”

All proceeds from the event go to Hearts Broken, a support group for parents who have lost a child or grandchild.

