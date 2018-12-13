Terry Seitz, Mayor of Jasper, Announces Resignation

The Mayor of Jasper, Indiana issued a statement to the people of Jasper announcing his plan to resign from his current position.

Mayor Terry Seitz has announced he is stepping down from his position effective January 1st, 2019.

Mayor Seitz says in part that serving as Jasper’s Mayor for the past seven years was an honor, and that all projects currently underway in the city will be completed as planned.

In the statement, Mayor Seitz says he will be going on to work with Senator Mike Braun as he embarks on his political journey.

The full statement issued by Mayor Terry Seitz can be seen by clicking the link provided: A Public Letter from Jasper Mayor Terry Seitz

