‘Terror On The Trail’ Event Raises Money For Children With Medical Needs

If you like thrills and chills while helping out a good cause then you’ll want to go to Henderson’s 11th annual ‘Terror on the Trail’ event. Volunteers are gearing up for this volunteer-based haunted trail fundraiser.

Each year the proceeds from ‘Terror on the Trails’ goes to a child with medical needs. This year’s event will help the families of Erich Gilbert and Adaline Grace.

The two-day event will begin on Friday, October 20th from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and continues Saturday, October 21st from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. This event is not recommended for young children, but the event offers plenty of scares and thrills.

Tickets can be purchased before the event at the Henderson County High School Bookstore or the Henderson County Tourist Commission Office on North Water Street for $15. Tickets can also be purchased at the event.

Unlimited weekend passes are also available to purchase at the door on Friday night for $25.

Terror on the Trail is located at 1445 Kentucky 416 East in Henderson.

For more information, call Matt Gibson at 270-577-6159, or email him at terroronthetrail@yahoo.com.

