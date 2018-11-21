Terrific Turkey Day Ahead

Good Evening,

Much like that library book you forgot to return in grade school, today’s sunshine was long overdue. All of that sun paired with a nice southerly wind flow drove afternoon temperatures about 15° higher than yesterday’s and we needed it! Fortunately, it looks like there’s more mild weather on the way for not only our Thanksgiving, but also the holiday weekend ahead!

We’ll top out at 54° in Evansville during our Thanksgiving celebrations under clear skies; it’ll be another prefect day across the Tri-State! Conditions should remain pleasant through Thursday evening and into early Friday morning. Bundle up if you plan on heading out to the store for those Black Friday deals; we’ll fall to 35° overnight. After seeing 55° early that afternoon under increasing cloud cover and some gusty winds, our next round of rainfall will arrive Friday evening.

Our first of two rounds of precipitation during the holiday weekend ahead will arrive Friday evening and last into early Saturday morning. We’ll then climb to 60° Saturday afternoon prior to our second round of rainfall arrives early Sunday morning. Expect rainfall throughout Sunday with the possibility of a wintry mixture or even light snowfall overnight into early Monday!

Enjoy your Thanksgiving!

Comments

comments