Home Indiana Evansville Terrence Roach Sentenced 17 Years For Aleah Beckerle Case June 27th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Evansville, Indiana

Terrance Roach was first accused of kidnapping and murdering Aleah Beckerle in March of 2017. A year later, Roach was found guilty of criminal confinement and abuse of a corpse. He was given a sentence of 17 years in prison.

“He shows almost no emotions of any kind. He’s almost at a flat A effect, you know? And I think that speaks through his character frankly,” says Roach’s defense attorney, Glenn Grampp.

Evansville police say he confessed to taking Beckerle from her home after smoking synthetic marijuana. The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor says Roach claimed he took Aleah, who was his stepsister, to get back at Aleah’s mother for reporting that his father shot a gun at the family home. This led to Roach’s father going to jail.

“I think the family is concerned. I think certainly as the court indicated he has a history of criminal behavior and so there is certainly a concern there,” says Nick Hermann, Vanderburgh County Prosecutor. Both the family and the prosecutor believe 17 years in prison is not enough.

“The jury heard the evidence in this case. They heard all about the investigation. They heard the statements of the defendant and they came back with the verdict that they did. I don’t agree with it, but I do have to respect it,” says Hermann. Aleah’s loved ones say she was joyful, loving, and never judged anyone. They say it was wrong for Terrence to take advantage of such a vulnerable and dependent person.

Comments

comments