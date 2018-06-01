Terrence Roach Interrogation and Interview Tapes Released

Just about a week ago, Terrence Roach was found not guilty of murdering Aleah Beckerle, and we had a chance to see some of the evidence in the case up close.

Friday, officials released a copy of recorded interview Roach gave to police and an audio file of a conversation he had on the phone with his mother, while he was in custody.

Aleah went missing in 2016 and her body was found in an abandoned home in March of 2017. After hundreds of tips and leads, authorities zeroed in on Terrence Roach as the suspect.

He was arrested days after Aleah was found and was questioned by police about his alleged involvement.

During that questioning police say he confessed to the crime, but some argue Roach was coerced into giving a false confession.

The full interview with Roach and police can be seen below.



