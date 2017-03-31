Home Indiana Evansville Terrence Roach Arrested in Connection to Death of Aleah Beckerle March 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Authorities have arrested Terrence Roach in connection to the death of Aleah Beckerle. Roach is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse, kidnapping, and criminal confinement.

Terrence Roach became a person of interest/suspect Monday night. He is also Aleah Beckerle’s step brother. The reason police searched the home on South Bedford Avenue was a tip from an inmate at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

EPD Capt. Andy Chandler says Aleah Beckerle’s immediate family members are not suspects at this time. He also says that they believe Beckerle was alive when she was taken from her home in July.

