Terre Haute Woman to Receive Highest Honor from Gov. Holcomb

A Terre Haute woman is the latest recipient of the highest honor the state of Indiana has to offer. Governor Eric Holcomb visited with holocaust survivor Eva Kor. He was there to tell her she will be given the 2017 Sachem Award.

Before his announcement the governor toured the CANDLES museum in Terre Haute. Kor is “not” only a survivor, but a forgiveness advocate and public speaker. The Sachem Award is given annually to recognize a life-time of excellence and moral virtue.

Kor returns to Auschwitz each year, and leads groups from all over the country. An award ceremony will be held on April 13th at the Statehouse.

Photo Courtesy of WTHI-TV in Terre Haute

