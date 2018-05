Home Indiana Terre Haute Police Officer Shot to Death Friday May 4th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A Terre Haute police officer is shot and killed during an incident earlier this evening.

It happened at an apartment complex in the city just after 5 p.m. Central Time.

Our affiliate WTHI says the officer was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Police say the suspect barricaded inside of a residence in the apartment complex, armed with a rifle.

The suspect has also died.

The officer is not being identified at this time.

Picture courtesy: WTHI

