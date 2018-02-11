Terrance Barker Memorial Fundraiser

The Terrence Barker Memorial Fundraiser was held at Bokeh Lounge this afternoon. A raffle and auction were held at the event to help raise money for funeral expenses and other expenses the family incurred while Barker was in the hospital. You can still purchase tickets for the raffle through the Terrance Barker Memorial facebook page.

On November 29th, police say Fredrick McFarland was driving a vehicle with fake plates when police tried to pull him over, he took off. The pursuit quickly became deadly at the intersection of Linwood and Monroe Ave. McFarlands vehicle struck barkers car, killing his two children, 7-month old Prince Carter and 2-year old Princess Carter.

During that difficult time many expenses incurred for the family. Genevia Hicks says “During that process you get behind in bills and so there was just a lot of things going on at that time, so this is much needed we are tying to payoff the funeral expenses, the headstone and other expenses that occurred during that time.” The Barker family was very thankful for all the support given from the community and their loved ones.



