Tera Klutz Launches 2018 Election Campaign September 21st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana’s recently appointed Auditor Tera Klutz says she is running for a full term. Klutz formally kicked off her 2018 campaign this week at an event in Fort Wayne.

Governor Eric Holcomb appointed Klutz in January to finish the term of Suzanne Crouch, who is now Lieutenant Governor. Klutz is from the Fort Wayne area and was elected to two terms as Allen County Auditor

Her campaign says she is the first certified public accountant to serve as state auditor in Indiana history

She was named the 2016 county auditor of the year by the Indiana Auditors’ Association.

