Some Tennyson Water Customers Under Water Boil Advisory

Some Tennyson water customers will need to boil their water until further notice. Town officials say customers south of the I-64 area should boil their water for at least five minutes before cooking and drinking with it.

This is a precautionary boil advisory due to a drinking water problem within the area.

Officials recommend that you conserve water and only use what’s necessary for household and personal needs.

If you have any questions about this issue, you can call the water department at 812-567-8816.

