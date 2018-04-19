Home Indiana Tennyson Water Customers Under Water Boil Advisory April 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Some Tennyson water customers will need to boil their water until further notice. Town officials say customers west of the intersection at Coles Creek, Highway 68 and the Scales Road area should boil their water for at least five minutes before cooking and drinking with it.

This is a precautionary boil advisory due to a drinking water problem within the area.

Officials recommend that you conserve water and only use what’s necessary for household and personal needs.

It is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before using.

If you have any questions about this issue, you can call the water department at 812-567-8816

