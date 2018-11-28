Home Indiana Tennyson Water Customers Under Boil Advisory November 28th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management are requesting that some residents of Tennyson, Indiana bring their water to a boil before using.

Officials say there is an issue with the drinking water that effects water customers south of State Road 68.

It’s recommended that all drinking and cooking water be brought to a boil for five minutes before consumption.

We will continue to provide updates as to when the water will be safe for usage again, though it is unknown at this time when the boil advisory will be lifted.

If you have any questions concerning the drinking water problem, please contact your water department at 812-567-8816

