Tennyson Boil Advisory Lifted

Tennyson water customers no longer need to boil their water before using it.

A Boil Water Order was issued on July 18, 2018 for water customers located on White Road, Winsett Road, State Road 62, Maxville Road, Smith Road, Campbell Road, Geyer Road, Barchet Road, State Road 161 in the Degonia Springs area, Eames Station, Frog Pond Road, and Hendrickson Road.

Since then the problem has been corrected. Bacteriological samples have been collected from Tennyson water system and have been tested. The test results came back satisfactory and it is no longer necessary to boil the water.

If you have any questions, please contact the Water Utility Office at 812-567-8816.

