Tennessee Teacher Accused of Kidnapping Student Booked into Henderson Co. Jail

May 8th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

The man accused of kidnapping and brainwashing a Tennessee teen, Tad Cummins, has been booked into the Henderson County Detention Center.

Cummins is accused of kidnapping 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas on March 13th. Surveillance video was captured two days later at an Oklahoma City Walmart, but the two had not been spotted for about a month.
The two disappeared a few weeks after a student reported seeing Cummins and Thomas kissing in a classroom.

Cummins is facing charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping. He was also added to the Tennessee’s Most Wanted list.

Authorities found Cummins and Thomas at a commune in California last month. Cummins was arrested April 20th and faces charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping. Thomas was returned home to her parents.

