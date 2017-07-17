Home Indiana Evansville Tennessee Man Crashes into Deputy Cruiser after Short Pursuit July 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A Tennessee man is in custody after crashing into a deputies cruiser following a short pursuit. 54-year-old Michael Jones, of Tennessee, is facing a laundry list of charges, including felony resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon.

Evansville Police received a be on the look out for a vehicle that was reportedly hitting guardrails around 2:30 p.m.

Officers found the vehicle heading west on Diamond Avenue, and tried to stop the vehicle to check on Jones. They say Jones stopped, but seemed to be messing with something in his lap then fled the scene.

A Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputy helped deploy stop sticks to try stopping Jones. Jones crashed into the deputies cruiser, injuring the deputy and himself. The deputy suffered minor injuries.

After searching the vehicle, police say they found a firearm.

Jones has several out of state prior felony convictions. His other charges include a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a handgun with a prior conviction and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Jones is not booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail, but he is in custody while he is being treated for his injuries.

