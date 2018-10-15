Home Kentucky Tennessee Man Arrested in Ohio County on Numerous Offenses October 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after deputies say a traffic stop revealed numerous criminal offenses.

21-year-old Shawn Palmer II was arrested for rape, sodomy, and possession of marijuana among other charges.

Ohio County Deputies say Palmer was pulled over for operating without his headlights on. Authorities discovered he was traveling with a juvenile girl who he reportedly met online. Investigators say Palmer drove from Tennessee to meet the girl, who police turned over to her parents.

During the traffic stop, deputies say Palmer handed over a bag of marijuana, as well as admitting to smoking the drug while driving.

Palmer was arrested after an investigation of his hotel room and is facing the charges listed above, as well as prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor, unlawful transaction with a minor, custodial interference, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs.

Palmer is being held in the Ohio County jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

Comments

comments