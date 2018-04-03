Ten High Seniors Receive Ted Hitch Scholarship Award

Ten high school seniors are getting a little help paying for college thanks to the Evansville Teacher’s Federal Credit Union.

The students each earned a $5,000 Ted Hitch Scholarship Award, which is given to ETFCU members or their children.

Students must have a minimum 3.75 GPA on a 4.0 scale, or a 5.0 GPA on a 6.0 scale to qualify.

Judges also consider class rank, SAT and ACT Scores, and financial need, along with school and community activities, essay and reference letters.

The students will be honored during an event April 22nd.

The list of recipients can be found below:

Sydney Blandford – Castle High School

Samuel Carter – Upperman High, Baxter, TN

Jason Chamness – Reitz High School

Lauren Hume – Daviess County High School, Owensboro, KY

Hannah Menke – North High School

Kathryn Muensterman – Mater Dei High School

Juliana Peckenpaugh – Reitz HIgh School

Cole Privette – Henderson County High School, Henderson, KY

Comments

comments