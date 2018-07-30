Temporary Water Disinfectant Change for Evansville Customers

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will temporarily change the disinfectant used in the water treatment process.

This temporary change will happen between August 13th and September 10th. EWSU will using free chlorine as opposed to the regularly used chloramine during this time period.

Free chlorine is a slightly stronger disinfectant than chloramine, and it’s use to remove more resistant bacteria and viruses that may be found in the water distribution system.

State drinking water guidelines recommend that utilities that use chloramine periodically switch to free chlorine for a period of time. The temporary use of free chlorine will ensure that a proper level of disinfectant is maintained throughout the network of water mains and pipes that deliver drinking water.

Customers may notice a slight change in taste or odor of their tap water, though many detect no change at all during these temporary changes. The mild chlorine taste poses no health risks to those that drink it.

For further information on these changes, contact the EWSU water lab at 812-428-0568.

Comments

comments