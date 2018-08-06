Temporary Road Closures in Downtown Evansville

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will temporarily shut down two streets in the downtown area on August 6th and 7th.

These closures are necessary to safely inspect a 36 inch transition water main that will run under a portion of Riverside Drive and Ingle Street.

Beginning on August 6th and ending on August 14th, West 3rd Street traffic at Ingle Street will be detoured to Court Street, and then Northwest 2nd Street.

Starting on August 7th and ending on August 14th, outgoing downtown traffic from South East Riverside Drive will be detoured to Cherry Street. From there, traffic will be detoured to Southeast 2nd Street, to Adams/Shawnee Drive, then back to Veteran’s Memorial Parkway.

Incoming downtown traffic from Veteran’s Memorial Parkway will be detoured to Shawnee Drive/Adams Avenue, then to S.E. 2nd Street, then to Cherry Street back to Riverside Drive.

Similar excavations at two different locations on the same 36-inch line will also necessitate closure of Riverside Drive/Veteran’s Memorial Parkway between Cherry Street and Shawnee Drive at 8:00AM on August 7th. Work is expected to be completed and both closures are planned to be lifted by 5:00PM on August 14th.

Testing on this 36 inch line began in early 2018 when leak detection and pipeline integrity testing was performed by utilizing state-of-the-art acoustic and electro-magnetic technologies.

Temporary traffic signal modifications will be made as a way to minimize the delays for motorists.

