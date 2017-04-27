Temporary Changes Coming to Evansville Water

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) will temporarily change the disinfectant used in the water treatment process. Crews are going to temporarily change the disinfectant they use, starting May 15th.

EWSU will start using free chlorine, which is a disinfectant used to remove resistant bacteria and viruses that can make people sick. It’s made up of chlorine and ammonia, and it’s been used to treat water since 1999.

Residents may notice a difference in taste or odor in the tap water during this time. They will switch back around June 19th.

For more information, call 812-428-0568.

Comments

comments