Temporary Changes Coming To Evansville Water

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility customers may notice a change in the taste of their water. Crews will temporarily change the disinfectant used in the water treatment process, beginning May 14th.

EWSU says the yearly temporary switch helps keep proper levels of disinfectant in the water system.

Residents may notice a difference in taste or odor in the tap water during this time. They will switch back around June 11th.

A second switchover will happen in August.

For more information, call 812-428-0568.

