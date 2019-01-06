Home Indiana Tell City Silent Auction for Mother Who Lost Three Children in Fire January 6th, 2019 Lindsay Neal Indiana

A steady stream of people came out to a silent auction that was held at the Tell City Depot in Tell City, Indiana. The fire that claimed the life of three of Selina Sims-Applegate’s children last month inspired the outpouring of donations for the auction. Organizers of the auction say the number of people that showed up exceeded their expectations.

” We have anything from jewelry to artifacts to benches—rocking chairs we have everything a little bit of everything “, said Organizer Shelly Cash. More than 100 people came to the silent auction and around 300 donations were made from individuals as well as businesses.

One woman who donated remembered one of the children who survived the fire and wanted to give back.

” The older daughter is a customer of ours, and so that really tugs at your heart when its somebody that you know has gone through something like this,” said Auction Donor Teresa Dauby.

The organizers of the auction felt that it was the right thing to do and they are very appreciative of the community’s donations. They hope that they will make a difference and provide some help to the mother and surviving children.

” Overwhelmed, I mean the community has been fantastic with the donations so I couldn’t be more proud of our community,” said Valerie Cassidy.

The proceeds from the silent auction will cover the funeral and monument expenses. The remaining amount will assist Selina Sims-Applegate and her family with furniture.

