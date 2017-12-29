Home Indiana Tell City Pub Raises Money for Families Impacted by Restaurant Fire December 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

A Tell City pub is giving back to the families impacted by a restaurant fire. Earlier this month, a fire destroyed Rocky Point BBQ & Grille in Cannelton.

Pour Haus Pub held a fundraising event on December 20th to help the employees and their families affected by the fire. The business donated 20% of its sales between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. to those employees.

“It was great to see the community come together and help out! I wanted to put something together to help support a fellow business and their employees. We had 3 bands donate playing time during the evening. All were bands that often play here and at Rocky Point,” Tell City Pour Haus Operations Manager J. Darin Hupp said.

The event raised just over $850 and helped seven employees.

Comments

comments