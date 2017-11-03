Tell City Plant Issues WARN Notice, Laying Off Dozens Of Workers
Dozens of workers will be out of a job at a Tell City plant. Parker Hannifin Corporation will be closing its Industrial Process Filtration Division by 2018. The company issued a WARN notice Friday, November 3rd.
Seventy-eight employees will be out of a job, including positions that range from operators and shippers to technicians and customer service representatives.
Sixty-one of the 78 employees are members of the Chicago and Midwest Joint Board of Workers United, SEIU labor union.
The company is a gasket, packing, and sealing device manufacturer. These layoffs are expected to begin in November and be complete by September of 2018.