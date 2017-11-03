44News | Evansville, IN

Tell City Plant Issues WARN Notice, Laying Off Dozens Of Workers

Tell City Plant Issues WARN Notice, Laying Off Dozens Of Workers

November 3rd, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Dozens of workers will be out of a job at a Tell City plant. Parker Hannifin Corporation will be closing its Industrial Process Filtration Division by 2018. The company issued a WARN notice Friday, November 3rd.

Seventy-eight employees will be out of a job, including positions that range from operators and shippers to technicians and customer service representatives.

Sixty-one of the 78 employees are members of the Chicago and Midwest Joint Board of Workers United, SEIU labor union.

The company is a gasket, packing, and sealing device manufacturer. These layoffs are expected to begin in November and be complete by September of 2018.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.