Home Indiana Tell City Neighbors Gather To Discuss Property Concerns August 12th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Indiana

Homeowners in Tell City met to figure out the future of their community. Neighbors say they are concerned about potential underground contamination from General Electrics Tell City Plant.

Held in a local neighbors garage on the intersection of 12th and Hermann St., Paul Alvey met with other homeowners to discuss the future of their homes.

“We’re getting together as neighbors to learn from each other, to hear each others’ voices, and to collectively decide what are the best next steps for all of us in moving forward,” says Paul Alvey, concerned resident.

Alvey has lived in his home for 15 years. He says he along with other neighbors received a letter in the mail from General Electric in July notifying them about the testing in soil and groundwater near the plant.

“It explained basically that there was some contamination in this area by a chemical commonly referred to as TCE, it’s trichlorethylene , and upon getting the notification we started doing some research and we became very, very concerned,” says Alvey.

More than 20 neighbors gathered together to discuss the issue, but Alvey says officials need to take action too.

“We want answers. We’ve got the questions. We’re not accusing anybody of anything,” says Alvey. “We don’t know enough to know that, but we know enough to be incredibly concerned and we need for our city officials to adapt that level of concern.”

State Representative Stephen Bartels also came out to the meeting to speak with residents.

“My hope is to get all the stakeholders together and so that the citizens can present some questions and have some answers and be very transparent,” says Bartels. “So, my take on this and my involvement is make sure the states transparent, they city’s transparent, and GE is transparent as much as we can be.”

But even still, Alvey says he will continue to find a solution for his community.

“It matters whose responsible for this, it matters if the proper procedures have been followed so far,” says Alvey. “It matters how long my family has been exposed to this. It matters what it’s done to our community. It matters how it’s affected our neighbors. All those things matter.”

A public meeting is set for Tuesday, August 21st at 6 p.m. at the Schergens Center.

