Tell City Names School Resource Officer

A Tell City police officer is will soon become the school resource officer. Phillip Flamion has worked as an officer in town since 2006.

Now he’ll be assigned to the Tell City Trop Township School Corporation campuses and serve as a positive role model for the students.

School officials are planning a meet and greet session to introduce Flamion to parents and answer questions about the school resource officer program.

A date for that hasn’t been set yet. Flamion will start his SRO duties when school begins in August.

