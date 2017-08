Home Indiana Tell City Names Andy Brunner as Athletic Director August 3rd, 2017 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Tell City Athletics has a familiar face leading its sports programs.

Andy Brunner is the new athletic director in his hometown. That decision was approved by the school board Monday. He returns to Tell City from University of Evansville, where he was the assistant director of compliance and student athlete services.

Brunner graduated from Indiana University in 2013 with a degree in sports communication.

