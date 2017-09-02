Home Indiana Tell City Man Receives Purple Heart Decades After Service September 2nd, 2017 John Werne Indiana

More than 60 years after serving, a Korean War Veteran from Tell City received a Purple Heart.

Wilmer Holman received this honor outside the Dubois County Courthouse for his service. Members of Jasper’s 1st Battalion 151st Infantry presented Holman with the Combat Infantryman Badge and Purple Heart.

The Purple Heart is awarded to any member of the armed forces who is wounded or killed while serving. Holman’s family assisted with the application process to ensure he would be honored.

