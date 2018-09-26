Home Indiana Tell City Man Jailed Following July 4th Car Accident September 26th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A Tell City man is behind bars after causing an accident while allegedly driving under the influence in New Boston.

Patrick Taylor-Gerber was arrested on September 26 and his facing multiple felony charges stemming from an accident that occurred on July 4th.

Police say Taylor-Gerber was driving the car that caused a two vehicle accident on SR 545 that resulted in the injuries to four individuals. Two victims were flown to hospitals for treatment while the other two were driven by ambulance.

A search warrant was obtained for data recovery from Taylor-Gerber’s cellphone. Detectives determined that speed, cell phone use, and use of a controlled substance were all likely factors that led to the accident.

Taylor-Gerber is facing four level 6 felony counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a motor vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance in the body and four level 6 felony counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury

Taylor-Gerber is being held at the Spencer County Law Enforcement Center on bond of $100,000.

