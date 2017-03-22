Home Indiana Tell City Man in Jail Following Three Week Death Investigation March 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Tell City man is behind bars on murder charges following a three week long death investigation. Authorities say 45-year-old Randal Coalter is charged with the murder of 62-year-old David Weedman, of St. Croix.

On March 4th, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office asked the Indiana State Police for help with the investigation into the death of Weedman. Initially police said Weedman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his home.

An autopsy revealed that Weedman did not die from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. ISP investigators pursued the incident as a murder investigation. The investigation led authorities to Coalter.

Investigators say Weedman and Coalter were involved in a physical altercation on March 1st in Weedman’s home. March 1st was the last time Weedman was seen alive.

Coalter was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Perry County Jail. He is charged with murder.

Comments

comments