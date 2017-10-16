Home Indiana Tell City Man Arrested After Reportedly Ramming Police Vehicles October 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

What started out as a welfare check ended with a 45-minute police pursuit. Tell City Police received a call Saturday about a mentally unstable man, but when they tried to stop 52-year-old Joseph Curl, they say he fled the scene.

Officers say the pursuit last about 45 minutes before heading into Spencer County.

During the pursuit, police say speeds reached up to 73 miles per hour and they say Curl tried ramming their vehicles.

Eventually the pursuit ended along State Road 66 near the construction zone, where Curl surrendered to police.

Curl was taken to the hospital for evaluation then to the Perry County Jail. He faces several charges, including resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, operating while intoxicated, criminal recklessness with a vehicle, and reckless driving.

