Tell City Hires Head Football Coach

Aaron Clements has been hired as Tell City’s head football coach.

Clements comes to tell city after spending seven seasons in coordinator roles with the North Central Thunderbirds.

During those seasons, he oversaw all three units of offence, defense, and special teams at various times.

“We are excited to welcome Aaron to Tell City. His coaching pedigree along with his experience in building a successful football program, stood tall throughout the interview process.” says Andy Brunner, Tell City Athletic Director.

Clements was selected by his peers to be on the South’s coaching staff for the upcoming IFCA North-South All-Star Game.

