Tell City High School Student Receives Homeland Security Scholarship Award

A Tell City High School student is awarded a scholarship from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Zachary Taylor earned one of 13 scholarships for students pursuing a degree in a safety or health-related field.

Students applying for the scholarships must also have volunteer experience at a public safety organization.

Taylor plans to attend Vincennes University to major in Homeland Security. He has volunteered at Perry County Emergency Management.

