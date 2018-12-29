Home Indiana Tell City Fire Claims the Life of Three Children December 29th, 2018 Lindsay Neal Indiana

A memorial continues to grow outside a home on 15th street in Tell City for a family whose home was destroyed in a fire Friday.

A woman and two of the five children in the home were able to escape the building, but three of the woman’s children did not make it out alive. 11 year-old Danielle Sims, 6 year-old Thomas Sims and 3 year-old Roseanna Sims all lost their lives. Now the mother Selina Sims Applegate says all she has is memories of her children.

” Danielle she loved her friends she loved her siblings, Thomas was a little difficult, he had autism but you couldn’t have asked for a sweeter boy. Little Rose she’s so beautiful,” said Applegate.

Fire officials say the fire was coming from the first floor door and windows.The fire was so intense, firefighters had to contain the flames before they could enter the home. Investigators say there was no fire alarm in the home and the amount of damage will make it difficult to determine what caused it.

Despite losing three of her children in the fire, the Tell City community wants the family to know they’re not alone.

” When a tragedy like this happens, it affects all of us. We have family that serves in the EMS and the medical system. Its quite an impact on our community and our community is grieving and will continue to grieve and hopefully we’ll come up with ways to support the family,” said Paul Alvey.

Sims-Applegate wants everyone to know how valuable life is and to cherish time with your children.

” Try to keep your promises to them, hug ’em tell them you love them,” said Applegate.

Funeral services have been entrusted to the Huber Funeral Home in Tell City, Indiana.

The funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Central Standard Time on Monday, December 31st 2018 in the Huber Funeral Home Tell City Chapel.

