Telethon Being Held for Hurricane Michael Victims

Although we’re usually competing against each other, all the Tri-State news stations are working together for a great cause this week.

The three TV news departments that broadcast in Evansville have agreed to put aside any competitive differences for 30 minutes and unite to help the Red Cross raise money for victims of Hurricane Michael.

44News, 14 News, and Eyewitness News will simulcast a half hour telethon on October 24th from 6:00PM to 6:30PM.

The Courier and Press, Midwest Communications, and Townsqaure Media will also be joining the effort.

The public is invited to tune in and help our neighbors I need.

