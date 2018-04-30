Teknor Color Company Receives Governor’s Safety & Health Award

A Henderson County company is being recognized for its efforts to keep its employees safe. Teknor Color Company earned the Governor’s Safety and Health Award for the 282,994 production hours worked without a lost-time incident.

This award is given to companies that highlight outstanding safety and health performance in Kentucky’s workplaces.

Teknor Color Company, a division of Pawtucket, RI-based Teknor Apex Company, manufactures a full line of custom and standard colors, along with additives and special effects for the plastics industry.

The Henderson facility has been manufacturing colorant products for over 40 years.

Currently, Teknor Color Company has 46 employees at its Henderson facility.

The company has implemented a safety culture by combining management commitment with employee involvement.

