Teens Avoid Serious Injury After Jeep Flips

Two teens avoid serious injury after their jeep flips. The incident happened Sunday night just after 11:00 at the intersection of County Road 1100 East and County Road 1675 North in Daviess County.

Indiana State Police troopers found a jeep upside down in a deep ditch when they arrived on scene. Troopers say 16-year-old Ethan Malone, of Odon, was driving down a steep hill when the jeep went off the roadway and got stuck in a small ditch.

The passenger, Ian Bird, of Odon, got out and tried to push the vehicle out of the ditch while Malone steered the vehicle. They got the heep out of the ditch, but due to icy conditions, the jeep slid out of control into a steep ditch, entrapping Malone.

Malone was taken to the Daviess County Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Bird was treated at the scene for an abrasion.

Malone was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

