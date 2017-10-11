Home Indiana Teens Arrested After Car Chase that Lead to Crash in Bloomington October 11th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Two teens are behind bars after a car chase in Mount Carmel. Illinois State Police found a stolen vehicle in the 100 Block of 9th Street, and that’s when a Mount Carmel Police Officer tried to pull the car over.

Authorities say 18-year-old Logan Tolliver of Bloomington, Indiana was speeding through town. He eventually crashed on Walnut Street and Railroad Street.

He and the other teen in the car took off running, and were caught a short time later. Tolliver faces several charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle.

The 16-year-old passenger is being held on a warrant out of Indiana.

Comments

comments