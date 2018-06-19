Home Indiana Evansville Teenpower Aims to Build Strong Leaders and Friendships June 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Youth Resources is starting its annual TEENPOWER program. TEENPOWER aims to teach middle schoolers to strong leaders and live substance free. It a three day camp through Youth Resources for almost 200 incoming seventh and eighth graders.

It teaches them how to live a ‘teen power’ lifestyle which means having strong leadership skills, being involved in the community, and staying drug-free.

The camp is being held at USI and state representative Ryan Hatfield was Tuesday’s guest speaker. One of the main focuses of this camp is forming relationships with kids all over the tri-state area.

Evan Englert, TEENPOWER Camp Youth staff member, says, “I think it’s just such a great program for kids to just make friends with other kids from different schools who maybe they might not have a chance to interact with besides TEENPOWER, that’s one thing that I really loved it, just finding a bunch of new friends and it’s just a great environment for everybody so encouraging and everything and it’s so amazing.”

Throughout this camp, the teens are coming up with ideas to bring what they have learned this summer back to their school in the fall.

