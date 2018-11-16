Home Indiana Evansville Teenager Formally Charged with Murder in Deadly Robbery November 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A 17-year-old has been formally charged with murder in connection to a deadly robbery on November 8th.

Mackayla Scarbrough is charged with murder, burglary, and robbery charges in the shooting death of 65-year-old Odie Carrier.

Xzereus Dlamini and Connor Johnson are also accused of robbing and murdering Carrier. They both appealed in court earlier this week and pleaded not guilty.

Evansville police say Scarbrough met Carrier on Wood Duck Drive to have sex with him for money. Dlamini and Johnson reportedly went with her with intent to rob Carrier.

Police say Johnson shot Carrier, who died several days later at a local hospital.

Dlamini and Johnson are being held without bond and will be back in court in early December.

Comments

comments