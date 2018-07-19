Home Indiana Evansville Teenage Suspect in Washington Ave Shooting Tried as Adult July 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Jahkei Mitchell, the 16 year old suspect accused of shooting and killing Kevin Colon, will be tried as an adult.

He is facing charges of attempted robbery and murder while committing a felony in connection to the incident on Washington Avenue.

In Indiana, the law says that the charges against Mitchell qualify the teenager to be tried as an adult.

Evansville Police believe Mitchell and a 15 year old are responsible for killing Colon outside Sam’s Food Mart on Wednesday.

Mitchell will be back in court on July 24th to hear more charges against him. He is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Previous story can be seen by clicking below:

Second Arrest Made In Connection With Fatal Shooting

Comments

comments