Teenage Suspect in Custody Following Weekend Shooting

The 14 year old who Evansville Police believe is responsible for a weekend shooting that sent another teen to the hospital is in custody.

EPD says both the victim and the suspect are 14 years old.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Adams Avenue around 11:00PM on August 25th for a shots fired report.

Police did not find any evidence of a shooting when they arrived on scene, but later that night a teen arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

The suspect faces a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm and is being held at the Youth Care Center in Evansville.

No other details have been released at this time.

