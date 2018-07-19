Home Indiana Evansville Teen to be Tried As Adult For Washington Ave Shooting July 19th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Evansville, Indiana

16-year-old Jahkei Mitchell is being charged with murder and attempted robbery. The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office says it’s seeing younger and younger people commit crimes.

“Our office is definitely seeing drugs and guns fall into basically the hands of kids and teenagers,” says Jess Powers, Criminal Investigator for Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office.

Evansville Police Department says Kevin Colon was shot in the chest and killed during an attempted robbery. This happened early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Sam’s Food Mart on Washington.

A 15-year-old boy was also taken into custody and remains at the Youth Care Center. He’s charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and murder.

“Younger and younger teens. Younger and younger kids are getting guns and drugs in their hands, and that’s something that no community wants to see. The community also doesn’t really want to talk about, unfortunately,” says Powers.

According to court records, Colon was trying to buy drugs from the teenagers when he was shot. Those records also show much of the incident was caught on surveillance video. Although, the actual shooting was not.

