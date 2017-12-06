Home Kentucky Henderson Teen Taken Into Custody In Connection To Murder At Lawndale Apartments December 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky, Owensboro

A second murder suspect is taken into custody in connection to a deadly shooting at the Lawndale Apartments. The arrest happened Wednesday afternoon in Owensboro, Kentucky.

A 17-year-old juvenile is charged with complicit murder and robbery in connection to the shooting death of 21-year-old Devin Fields at the Lawndale Apartments.

Law enforcement received information that the juvenile fled and was in the Henderson/Owensboro area. The juvenile was located during a traffic stop in Owensboro.

The 17-year-old is being held in a juvenile detention facility at this time.

Last week, Illinois State Police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old Deangelo Pollard in connection to the Fields death. Pollard faces murder and robbery charges.

Pollard is being held in Illinois until he is extradited to Henderson.

On November 10th, Fields was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We will update information as it becomes available.

