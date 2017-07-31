Home Indiana Teen Stirs Up Negative Attention For Driving Through Sunflower Field July 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A video posted to social media is getting a lot of negative attention, so much that it has since been taken down. Over the weekend a teenager posted a video driving through a sunflower field at Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife.

Tire marks show where a vehicle entered the field and drove through several rows of flowers.

Indiana Conservation Officers say it is illegal to damage state property and the driver has since been caught and cited for criminal mischief.

The sunflower fields at Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife are a popular sightseeing stop.

Seven-year-old Abbigail, who was with her family visiting from Texas, gave 44News her reaction.

44News reporter Lauren Leslie said, “What if I told you somebody ran a car through those? What do you think about that?”

Visitor Abbigail Cook said, “That’s really bad, I do not like that. They could have killed all the sunflowers.”

Evansville resident Carol Kolb said, “Kids have ideas sometimes that aren’t so bright and I’m sure he didn’t mean to, or I would think he didn’t mean to you know really destroy things, he was probably just up to mischief or no good.”

Conservation Officers say the sunflowers are planted for a purpose – they bring in doves for hunting season.

