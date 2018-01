Evansville police are investigating… after a shooting near a school on New Year’s Eve.

According to a police report, it happened around 7:00 Sunday evening in the 1500 block of Joyce Avenue.

Officers were called to St. Vincent Evansville to speak to a 19-year-old who was shot.

Detectives say the victim to them the shooting happened in a field next to McGary School.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as new details are released.

