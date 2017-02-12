Teen Shot & Injured At Woodland Park Apartments

An Evansville teen is speaking out after being shot and injured at an apartment complex notorious for crime. On Saturday night police responded to Woodland Park Apartments after a mother reported her son being shot.

Fifteen year old Jamar Grisby says he and three friends were minding their own business when bullets started flying. Grisby told 44News the situation unfolded fast, “Bullets just started coming at us for no reason. I see how…why all these parents are getting mad because their kids are getting shot at or killed just because of some idiot people wanting to shoot just because they want to shoot. I could have died.”

Grisby says the shooting has motivated him to help get his family moved out of the crime-ridden development. If you have any information in connection to the shooting call police.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



