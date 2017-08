Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the crash that caused significant head and shoulder injuries to the driver, Austin Holmes.

He was driving on a steep hill when the off road vehicle rolled and landed on top of him.

The accident happened on private property in Warrick County near Wasson and Seven Hills Roads, Friday afternoon.

Holmes was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

He is being treated at St. Vincent Hospital.

